Will Dillon Gabriel Play Against Texas? Fans Get A Positive Update

It appears Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel will play against Texas.

Gabriel has been dealing with a head injury suffered during the TCU game, and there was serious speculation about whether or not he’d suit up against the Longhorns.

While it’s not a guarantee of anything, the junior quarterback is on the field and warming up Saturday morning ahead of the matchup against the Longhorns. If he can’t go, QB Davis Beville will likely be the next man up.

Again, this isn’t a 100% guarantee Gabriel will be under center when the game starts at noon EST. There’s a chance the Sooners are testing him out to see if he’s ready to roll.

However, it does go to show there’s at least a chance. It’s hard to imagine Dillon Gabriel would be on the field just for fun if he’s not going to play.

Gabriel has also been having himself an awesome through five games. The Sooners might be a disappointing 3-2, but the former UCF QB is putting up numbers.

He’s thrown for 1,215 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this season. That’s what you love to see out of your starting QB.

Keep checking back for updates on Gabriel’s status as we have them at OutKick.