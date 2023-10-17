Dillon Danis Receives Offer From Porn Platform Following Loss To Logan Paul

Videos by OutKick

Dillon Danis didn’t beat Logan Paul, but that doesn’t mean he can’t cash in.

Paul handled Danis pretty easily during their weekend boxing match, and while he didn’t knock out the rival social media star, there was no question who the better fighter was.

Now, Danis is busy licking his wounds and trying to make excuses on social media. There’s nothing more cringe than making excuses after a loss, but it’s where Danis is.

The good news is, he has the chance to make some more money in the immediate future thanks to the adult entertainment platform My.Club.

Dillon Danis lands offer from adult entertainment company following loss to Logan Paul. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Dillon Danis receives offer from adult entertainment company.

The porn platform’s vice president – Mike Ford – sent Danis a pretty lucrative offer if he is willing to help train people to fight on the platform.

My.Club’s offer letter states:

Dear Dillon Danis, You were humiliated by Logan Paul on Saturday in the ring. He thoroughly outboxed you and you had to resort to pulling a guillotine choke. Now that your fighting career is officially over, I’m sure you’re looking for new career ventures. I’d like to formally extend you an offer to serve as the “Head BJ(J) Trainer” for My.Club, a leading platform for adult content creators. In your role, you will give BJJ tutorials to post to your My.Club profile via photo and video and provide fans with video call sessions teaching them Brazilian Jiu Jitsu basics. People can visit your profile to educate themselves on techniques like pull guard, close guard, scissor guard, full mount, and more. In return for serving as My.Club’s ‘Head BJ(J) Trainer’ for one full year, we will compensate you up to $100,000. Please take some time to consider my offer. I look forward to hearing from you at your earliest convenience.

Will Danis take the offer?

Admittedly, I don’t know what Danis’ financial situation is. He might be rich. He might not be. I don’t have a clue, and odds are high that information won’t be made public.

However, he is facing a lawsuit stemming from all his trolling of Nina Agdal prior to his fight against Logan Paul.

If he wanted to make a quick $100,000, it appears he now has a solution in front of him. And he doesn’t even have to dabble in adult content, even if the job title is “Head BJ(J) Trainer.” Clever. Very clever, My.Club. Way to move the needle.

You have to make sure the momentum keeps rolling in the content game. He got lit up by Logan Paul, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get a quick W by earning $100,000. Let me know at david.hookstead@outkick.com what you think of all the Dillon Danis drama.