Dillon Brooks Faces One-Game Suspension After Technical Foul, Doubles Down In Calling Mavs’ Theo Pinson A ‘Cheerleader’

Hardcore NBA fans have witnessed Dillon Brooks evolve into one of the league’s great villains over the years, but the Grizzlies’ forward has taken things to a new level this season catching the attention of even the most casual of fans.

Being a villain is Dillon Brooks’ lifestyle now, and he seems to be loving every second of it.

READ: DRAYMOND GREEN CALLS OUT ‘IDIOT’ DILLON BROOKS, CLAIMS TEAMMATES DON’T LIKE HIM IN WILD RANT

Brooks’ antics were on full display with the Dallas Mavericks visiting Memphis on Monday night.

After pulling off a dunk with his team down eight in the third quarter, Brooks turned to the Dallas bench and started dancing while staring down Theo Pinson. Brooks hit Pinson with a pom-pom cheerleader move and immediately picked up a technical foul.

The technical foul is a significant one as well as he now faces a one-game suspension as it was Brooks’ 18th tech of the season.

Dillon Brooks received his 18TH TECH of the season for taunting Mavs bench after this dunk 😨



He could be suspended Wednesday if not rescinded pic.twitter.com/puo16oYPbp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2023

While one might imagine that Brooks would apologize for his technical foul after the Grizzlies’ 112-108 win, that’s not what villains do. Instead, Brooks doubled down with his assessment that Pinson is just a cheerleader.

“The dude was standing up on the bench. He should be sitting down,” Brooks said. “We should be putting that on notice, but I just wanna let him know he’s a cheerleader.”

Pinson didn’t play a single minute against Memphis on Monday night, so calling him a cheerleader isn’t entirely inaccurate.

Brooks, who leads the NBA in technical fouls this season, is now expected to be suspended for the Grizzlies’ home game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.