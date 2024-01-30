Dillon Brooks Stares Down LeBron James After Scoring On The King

Videos by OutKick

Dillon Brooks’ “villain” persona in a Houston Rockets uniform has been more unhinged than his Memphis self.

And with the Los Angeles Lakers visiting on Monday, Brooks expected to be on his best behavior for LeBron James.

Houston welcomed and crushed the Lakers on Monday night.

Brooks rubbed some salt in the wound for L.A. by hitting a fadeaway bank shot in front of LeBron.

Dillon The Villain stared down King James as he jogged back on defense, enjoying his 114-89 lead with nine minutes left in the game. Brooks added some chirping to balance out the taunt.

WATCH:

Dillon Brooks after his bucket over LeBron. 😂🗣️



pic.twitter.com/UlcWlwcvmm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 30, 2024

However, things took a dark turn with 5:45 left in the quarter when a Brooks chop on LeBron led to a Flagrant 1 foul on The Villain. No one knows where this guy draws a line in the sand.

Thankfully LeBron got up after the hit. He pouted to the officials that the Flagrant 1 deserved to be a Flagrant 2, partnered with an ejection.

Brooks still reigns as the king of the taunt in the NBA.

Here's a look at Dillon Brooks hitting Bron in the head https://t.co/dsu7H2p4Jl pic.twitter.com/ujjsqHkSOd — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) January 30, 2024

Equal parts exhilarating and lawless. From his thousand-yard stares to ‘psych’ others out to his tenacious defense, Brooks is about getting in his opponents’ heads.

Jamal Murray joined Dillon Brooks in his pregame stare 👀🤣



(via @SportsVanessa) pic.twitter.com/nBPbl76D6K — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2023

