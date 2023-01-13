Viral Popeye’s Kid Dieunerst Collin Talks With Dan Dakich Over Stunning NIL Deal

Perhaps you haven’t heard of Dieunerst Collin, but you’ve definitely seen the viral video of him at Popeye’s, giving the now-famous side-eye and the “oooh” in the background.
Collin never got to cash in on that viral moment until now.
RELATED: KID FROM FAMOUS POPEYE’S MEME IS NOW A COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER
Playing as an offensive lineman for Lake Eerie College, Dieurnest looked for an opportunity to strike a NIL deal with Popeye’s based on his popular video, which has been going strong since 2013, and the fried chicken franchise delivered.
From getting his face on a Popeye’s billboard to cooking up collaborations across the restaurant’s content streams, Dieunerst is finally hitting the big time.
Dieunerst stopped by Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich on Thursday to share the surreal experience, how it all got started and how the video’s impact is still going strong after nearly a decade.
WATCH:
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok