Videos by OutKick

Nashville has the nickname ‘Music City’ for a reason, because wherever you go, you never know what artist’s show you might stumble into. Dierks Bentley’s recent CMA Fest pop-up is the perfect example.

Dierks Bentley performs onstage for night 4 of the 50th CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Bentley, 47, is a 14-time Grammy-nominated artist with multiple certified Platinum albums. He is currently on tour supported by Jordan Davis, Elle King, Tyler Braden, Kameron Marlowe, and others.

That didn’t stop him from pulling up to one of Nashville’s most famous venues on a random Friday in June! Bentley performed at the Station Inn over the CMA Fest weekend and brought a few of the greatest modern bluegrass musicians with him.

The Station Inn is a live music venue in ‘The Gulch,’ that has been around for more than 40 years. It is a small, unassuming brick building in an area of the city that is growing with high-rises and brunch spots by the day.

The Station Inn’s history within the city runs deep, and Bentley has always been a big supporter.

Although Bentley has become more of a “mainstream” country artist in his career, his roots are in bluegrass and he can shred on the guitar and banjo. As such, he often pops up at the Station Inn to get back to his first love.

Last week presented the perfect opportunity! CMA Fest brings all of the best country music artists to Nashville each June and it has become a week-long party full of pop up shows all across the city.

Dierks Bentley pulled up to The Station Inn.

He brought a few friends along with him — Old Crow Medicine Show (who sang Wagon Wheel before Darius Rucker, for those who are not familiar) and Molly Tuttle and The Golden Highway. Both OCMS and The Golden Highway can shred.

Tuttle is one of the best guitarists of this generation. She was the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year in 2017.

When they all got together with Bentley for a pre-show jam session backstage, it was masterful.

If you were a Bentley fan before, did you know he could rip like that? If you weren’t familiar with Tuttle, Old Crow or The Golden Highway before, you are now!