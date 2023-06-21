Videos by OutKick

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is not reneging on his million-dollar promise to Jackson State University. The money is set to be paid out in three separate installments.

Combs, 53, attended Howard University in the 1990s and received an Honorary Doctorate from the school in 2014. Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a big place in his heart.

Almost one year ago to the day, Diddy stood on stage to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards. He announced that he was going to donate $1 million to his quasi-alma mater, and $1 million to the Tigers in Mississippi.

However, in Diddy’s declaration, he specifically said that he was going to “drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State.” Coach Prime’s name was at the forefront of his promise.

Diddy said that his donations are because “we should play for us.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Honoree Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (R) accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Coke from Kanye West (L) onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Less than six months later, Sanders left Diddy’s aforementioned “us” for Colorado, a PWI. Does the financial pledge stand without Coach Prime? Yes, it does!

Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony, the interim president at Jackson State, spoke to the impending donation while speaking at the monthly IHL Board of Trustees meeting last week. She also shared that it will be paid out in three installments over the course of three years. The first will hit on Monday.

P Diddy, as our students call him, and as we probably know him as Sean Combs, has released $1 million dollars to Jackson State for athletics. And we are very, very pleased about that. We will be receiving $332,000 by June 23 as a first installment and we get another installment in 2024 and another in 2025. — Dr. Elayne Hayes-Anthony

Credit to Diddy. Although he is paying out $1 million over the course of three years, he is making good on his word.

Jackson State may be waiting on other donations.

Ja Rule pledged part of the proceeds from his 1,000 NFTs to support Hampton, Morgan, Spelman, Morehouse and Jackson State. There is no indication as to whether Ja Rule has sent the money or when will send the money.

Charles Barkley promised $1 million to both Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman back in December. His pledge is scheduled to be sent to the Tigers and Wildcats in July. It is unclear as to whether that timeline is still accurate.

Diddy did his part. Will Ja Rule and Barkley?