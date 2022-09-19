Did The Packers Unveil A New Ayahuasca Celebration Against Bears?

The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 27-10 on Sunday night, and one of their celebrations opened some eyes.

Specifically third-eyes.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hit Allen Lazard in the endzone and the receiver promptly acted like he was pouring his teammates a quick beverage.

The Packers doing an ayahuasca TD celebration is WAY too funny 😂👁 pic.twitter.com/zFmGewJfKi — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) September 19, 2022

Given that a few Packers fell to the turf (and maybe saw God) after they took swigs of the fake drink, fans quickly connected the dots.

Lazard seemed to be pretending to dole out some cups of ayahuasca, a hallucinogenic drink that Aaron Rodgers discussed having consumed earlier this summer.

Some players confirmed fans’ suspicion after the game.

It was indeed an ayahuasca celebration after Allen Lazard’s TD. Sammy Watkins said it was an ode to Aaron Rodgers.



Randall Cobb said they were “just drinking some tea.” — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 19, 2022

Nice try Randall Cobb, but ayahuasca is a kind of tea.

Earlier this year, Rodgers talked about how the traditional psychoactive brew helped him rack up back-to-back MVP campaigns.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

The Packers signal-caller also mentioned that the first time he tried it was with his ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick.

“We both were finding our way, learning about different things, practicing meditation techniques,” he said according to the New York Post.

That’s a pretty great story to bust out if you’re trying to wow the crowd at dinner parties or post-funeral luncheons.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle