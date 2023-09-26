Did New Mexico State’s Quarterback Take A Leak On The University Of New Mexico’s Logo?

Videos by OutKick

There is major football drama out of New Mexico where media outlets claim they have a video that (*ALLEGEDLY*) shows a New Mexico State football player taking a leak on New Mexico’s practice field logo.

The Albuquerque stations have named NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia as the player taking the leak on the logo and now there isn’t a media outlet in town that hasn’t jumped all over this story in a state where the two DI universities don’t like each other in a very, very personal way.

Boom — instant scandal.

KOB-4 got its hands on the leak video and decided to activate its i-Team to do ask UNM students what they think of such barbaric behavior. “This is something you’d do in high school and regret it 20 years down the line,” one student said.

Now the local bulldog reporters are trying to advance the story by asking what disciplinary actions will be taken here.

Uh, how about there won’t be any discipline. Hey TV nerds, it’s a leak. It’s not like he lit the place on fire or took The Lobo (the school mascot) hostage. Just be happy nobody died this year over this rivalry like 2022 when a NMSU basketball player (*ALLEGEDLY*) shot a UNM student to death.

Taking a leak on the logo as some old-fashioned trash talk should actually be celebrated these days.

Nobody died. Shake it off, ABQ TV nerds.