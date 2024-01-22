Did Caitlin Clark Flop During Ohio State Court Storming? New Footage Emerges

Is Caitlin Clark the new LeBron or Reggie Miller of women’s college basketball?

Those are the allegations being thrown around Monday as new video emerges from Saturday when Ohio State upset Iowa in front of a massive crowd at the sold-out Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

The initial reports had Caitlin Clark being trucked like it was Ray Lewis filling a gap and Caitlin had been absolutly violated in the process.

Now, we have new footage that shows there might’ve been some acting involved. The head went flying backward. Arms extended. The body went flying. Then there was Clark being helped off the court by teammates looking like she’d been involved in a street fight.

I know the allegations will start flying.

You’re a Buckeye, you hate Clark.

You’re a Buckeye, stop defending asshole fans rushing the court.

What’s wrong with you? If that was a Buckeye…

Guys, I have much better things to worry about than women’s college basketball. I have a powder room I’m working on. The garage needs cleaned out. The kids have basketball games, soccer games, birthday parties to attend, etc.

I couldn’t care less about women’s basketball and if this wasn’t Caitlin Clark, I never would’ve blogged aobut this incident.

But a flop is a flop.

I like Caitlin Clark and she creates tons of Internet content.

That’s a flop.

That’s 100% a LeBron or Reggie Miller move where you’re looking for the call and sympathy in the post-game press conference.

Change my mind.

