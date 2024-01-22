Did Caitlin Clark Flop During Ohio State Court Storming? New Footage Emerges

Videos by OutKick

Is Caitlin Clark the new LeBron or Reggie Miller of women’s college basketball?

Those are the allegations being thrown around Monday as new video emerges from Saturday when Ohio State upset Iowa in front of a massive crowd at the sold-out Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

The initial reports had Caitlin Clark being trucked like it was Ray Lewis filling a gap and Caitlin had been absolutly violated in the process.

Now, we have new footage that shows there might’ve been some acting involved. The head went flying backward. Arms extended. The body went flying. Then there was Clark being helped off the court by teammates looking like she’d been involved in a street fight.

I know the allegations will start flying.

Alternate angle of the Caitlin Clark incident.



Looks like Caitlin may have extended her arms a little 🤔

pic.twitter.com/pteuBTXTcV — NBA Nation (@_NBANation) January 21, 2024

You’re a Buckeye, you hate Clark.

You’re a Buckeye, stop defending asshole fans rushing the court.

What’s wrong with you? If that was a Buckeye…

Guys, I have much better things to worry about than women’s college basketball. I have a powder room I’m working on. The garage needs cleaned out. The kids have basketball games, soccer games, birthday parties to attend, etc.

I couldn’t care less about women’s basketball and if this wasn’t Caitlin Clark, I never would’ve blogged aobut this incident.

But a flop is a flop.

I like Caitlin Clark and she creates tons of Internet content.

That’s a flop.

That’s 100% a LeBron or Reggie Miller move where you’re looking for the call and sympathy in the post-game press conference.

Change my mind.



Look at this flop job by Caitlin Clark to get sympathy pic.twitter.com/jylcHFtmDo — JayMo (@crassiux) January 21, 2024

More angles are coming out of the Caitlin Clark Flop. It’s not looking good for her. The head back. The arms in the air. The 360 turn around. Laying on her knees and tucking her head like she just got blindsided. You could argue she initiated the contact. SHAME — BetterTakes (@Gopher_squad) January 22, 2024

Seems like another angle shows #CaitlinClark might have pulled a LeBron with that flop after she initiated contact. @espn — Jason Walker 〽️ (@JasonRWalker) January 22, 2024

I gotta say as a Caitlin Clark fan, that might be a post game LeBron style flop. The non athletic student walked right through it. — @RattleBoneJones (@workinglawfirm) January 22, 2024

Clear foul on Caitlin here. The Fan had position first and Clark came in late, using her forearms to gain advantage then flailing them to dramatize the collision.



That's illegal contact and a flagrant for flopping. https://t.co/bLWroEcn1z — Raptors Truth (@RaptorsSlander) January 22, 2024

I love Caitlin Clark’s game but that “injury” from her purposely running into a fan and flopping has immediately put her into the LeBron James tier of being dramatic. Hate to see it. — BigBobsCards (@BigBobsCards) January 22, 2024

I enjoyed watching her play last year. This year…she’s way too dramatic. Constantly whining to the refs and I think she flops more than LeBron. Another angle of this fan hitting her shows she was barely touched. If anything it looked like CC ran into the fan. — Joselyn Erickson (@Jos_Erickson24) January 22, 2024

Should have went the full neck brace and stretcher route, would have been awarded an Emmy! — jeff barnes (@wild1968cat) January 22, 2024