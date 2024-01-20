Did Buffalo Police Just Curse The Bills By Shutting Down ‘The Pit’

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo police are going to get quite the earful from the Bills Mafia if the team loses on Sunday after law enforcement sent out a warning to Bills fans to not jump into ‘The Pit.’

Now what’s The Pit? Well, I’m glad you asked.

Located just a short walking distance away from the Bills current Highmark Stadium, ‘The Pit’ is the site of where construction has started for the team’s new stadium that is expected to be completed by 2026.

‘The Pit,’ is exactly what you think it is, a 30-40 foot deep construction hole that has become something of a Bills good luck charm this season as multiple Bills fans have fallen into it on game days – some accidentally because they’re hammered drunk, and others purposely because they think by sacrificing themselves the football gods will continue to help the Bills win.

I just saw a TikTok and apparently the Bills are building a new stadium and so far it’s just a big pit in the ground. 5 games ago, a fan fell into the pit and then they won. Since then a fan sacrifices themselves to the pit before every game and they win 😭



I’m dead serious — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟⸆⸉ 🐍 (@perfectlyfine89) January 15, 2024

I have a source (Dr. Jerome Silberman) inside the ECMC Emergency Room that has informed me that, despite no reports shared by local media, they have seen a patient that has fallen into the pit on EVERY SINGLE GAMEDAY since the start of the Bills 5 game win streak. pic.twitter.com/S1HlXaI6C1 — BuffaClothes (@BuffaClothes) January 12, 2024

THE PIT’S MYSTERIOUS POWERS HAVE BEEN WORKING

What started back in September when a Bills fan that was “drunk and on drugs,” according to police before he scaled the construction site’s perimeter fence and hopped into the giant abyss, has now led to at least 10 fans doing it since.

The thing is… it’s actually working.

Of the six documented games that fans have been caught (or rescued) in The Pit – the Bills have won 5 of them. As someone who is just a “little-stitious and not “superstitious,” I’ll take those odds any given Sunday.

If it sounds crazy it’s because it is… but then again, this is the BILLS MAFIA we are talking about. Suddenly, it makes perfect sense.

THE COPS NOW WANT TO SHUT IT DOWN

However now Erie County police released a statement warning fans to NOT jump into The Pit and that they will be arrested and prosecuted if they don’t listen. They plan to have additional security as well across the construction site.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is putting a pin in any plans involving the pit, announcing there will be additional security at the construction site on game days, including tomorrow’s Divisional playoff game against KC.



Details: pic.twitter.com/zQUycm8VHw — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) January 20, 2024

The Pit demands flesh, it’s whispers are deafening. — Mr. Bovine Joni Himself (@whoisriley_) January 17, 2024

WILL BILLS FANS LISTEN?

I get that the police need to be police. But they should also know that we’re talking about the PLAYOFFS here. You can’t mess with anything during a playoff run. That’s why some athletes will not shave, or will wear a lucky t-shirt every day, or eat the same meal during game days.

Even players like Bills tight end Quintin Morris are getting in on The Pit trend. They sure as hell aren’t going to be pleased if they lose tomorrow to the Chiefs because the cops turned into the No Fun Police.

What times the pit sacrifice? 🤣 — Quintin Morris (@QuintinMorris_) January 20, 2024

Eric County police really need to ask themselves if it’s worse to have a few drunk Bills fans sacrifice themselves into The Pit or if they really want to take the blame if the Bills lose.

They may want to think it over. Maybe they can all go on a donut break at the same time, conveniently when there’s a group of red, white and blue Zubaz wearing frat boys walking towards the construction site looking like they are about to volunteer for Tribute in the Hunger Games.