Did Alex Rodriguez Take A Nap On Date Night With Girlfriend Kathryne Padgett At Mavs-Suns Game 7?

It looks like Alex Rodriguez is just like the rest of us guys over 40 who had trouble staying away as the Mavs were curb-stomping the Suns by 33 in Game 7. TNT’s camera crew caught ARod apparently catching a couple of seconds of shuteye while on a date night with bikini fitness model girlfriend Kathryne Padgett, who made her debut in January at the 49ers-Packers playoff game.

Since then, the couple has spent quality time at Timberwolves games where ARod has an ownership stake and a variety of hotspots across the USA, including the Oakland Coliseum where ARod was behind the camera for shots of Kathryne on the field.

Enough of the background info on these two. Let’s focus on ARod possibly getting some sleep while on a date night. The guy is 46. This happens.

He’s been working like crazy running ARod Corp. and handling his basketball ownership responsibilities while helping raise two daughters and keep this new relationship humming along.

This about the last time you went out past 6 for a Sunday date night. Just the thought of leaving the house that late on a Sunday is daunting to those of us 40-plus. While Sunday bar nights in your 20s and 30s were common, now you’re thinking twice of taking your Sunday Funday past the 6 p.m. mark.

You start thinking of hunkering down for 60 Minutes followed by America’s Funniest Videos with the kids.

ARod had that look Sunday night. as the Mavs opened up a 40-plus fourth-quarter lead.

But like the rest of us 40-plus boyfriends/husbands, we’ve learned how to rally after our naps. ARod woke up and rallied to help snap a shot of his girlfriend with Mavs’ owner Mark Cuban.

Another successful ARod date night was in the books. It was time to jump on the private jet and head off on another adventure.

ARod’s girlfriend Kathryne Padgett congratulates Mark Cuban on his team’s Game 7 win in Phoenix / Instagram Story

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett attend Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on May 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez and Kathryne Padgett first appeared together at the 2022 49ers-Packers playoff game. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)