Did Aaron Judge Just Open The Door For A Red Sox Move?

Aaron Judge couldn’t possibly sign with the Boston Red Sox, right?
Well …
“Ooh,” Judge said when asked about the idea after the Yankees’ extra innings win over Boston Tuesday. “We’ll talk about that at the end of the year.”
Well, now we will!
Judge belted a pair of homers in Tuesday’s win, putting him at 57 bombs on the season. He’s just four homers away from tying Roger Maris’ single-season mark of 61 set back in 1961.
Judge wrapped up the AL MVP award months ago, is putting up video game numbers, and has set himself up for a massive payday in the offseason.
Aaron Judge praises Red Sox fans
Who he ultimately signs with, though, is still up in the air.
The Yankees foolishly failed to extend Judge earlier this season, leaving the door open for a huge bidding war when the time comes.
The 30-year-old declined a seven-year, $213.5 million extension back on Opening Day, making him an unrestricted free agent after this season.
Which brings us back to Boston.
The two rivals have a history of turncoats. Johnny Damon famously helped the Sox win a World Series back in 2004, and then signed with the Yankees a year later. Jacoby Ellsbury did the same after the 2013 season.
Garrett Whitlock, arguably Boston’s best pitcher on staff, was once a Yankee. So was Nate Eovaldi, who will forever be a Red Sox legend after the 2018 postseason.
But none of those players are Aaron Judge, which makes a move to Boston seem almost impossible …
… right?
“It’s the best, they’re some of the best in baseball,” Judge said of the Fenway Faithful. “They’re going to boo you, they’re going to say some things, they’re going to make you laugh. It’s all part of it. A lot of great history here, and this is one of the best places to play, so it’s always fun going out there and trying to put on a show for them.”
Two tonight and 57 this year for @TheJudge44! 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ha00llRAph
— MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2022
How much will Aaron Judge get paid?
Again, highly unlikely, but Judge didn’t exactly say no.
The Red Sox, who have been awful this year, have their own set of issues before even entertaining the idea of signing Judge. For starters, they have to make a decision on Xander Bogaerts, who is set for free agency after this month, and Rafael Devers, who will be a free agent in 2024.
The organization is also paying Chris Sale a boatload of money to sit on the injured list every single day, and just paid Trevor Story $140 million.
Still, if both parties are interested, there’s always a way to make these things work. For what it’s worth, the MLB rumor mill believes Judge will command at least $300 million.
It seems, at least for now, Judge would let the Sox come to the table.