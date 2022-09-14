Did Aaron Judge Just Open The Door For A Red Sox Move?

Aaron Judge couldn’t possibly sign with the Boston Red Sox, right?

Well …

“Ooh,” Judge said when asked about the idea after the Yankees’ extra innings win over Boston Tuesday. “We’ll talk about that at the end of the year.”

Well, now we will!

Judge belted a pair of homers in Tuesday’s win, putting him at 57 bombs on the season. He’s just four homers away from tying Roger Maris’ single-season mark of 61 set back in 1961.

Judge wrapped up the AL MVP award months ago, is putting up video game numbers, and has set himself up for a massive payday in the offseason.

Aaron Judge praises Red Sox fans

Who he ultimately signs with, though, is still up in the air.

The Yankees foolishly failed to extend Judge earlier this season, leaving the door open for a huge bidding war when the time comes.

The 30-year-old declined a seven-year, $213.5 million extension back on Opening Day, making him an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Which brings us back to Boston.

The two rivals have a history of turncoats. Johnny Damon famously helped the Sox win a World Series back in 2004, and then signed with the Yankees a year later. Jacoby Ellsbury did the same after the 2013 season.

Garrett Whitlock, arguably Boston’s best pitcher on staff, was once a Yankee. So was Nate Eovaldi, who will forever be a Red Sox legend after the 2018 postseason.

But none of those players are Aaron Judge, which makes a move to Boston seem almost impossible …

… right?