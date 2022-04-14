Dickie V Ready To Ring The Bell

Dick Vitale has just announced that after his doctor analyzed his recent blood work and he’s free to ring the bell. Let’s go baby! Vitale also shared some stunning photos with us via Twitter. “Our cancer team is nothing short of AWESOM, BABY! Congrats, Dickie V,” a sign out front the hospital read.

Chills.

Just rec’d GREAT NEWS vs Lymphoma from Dr Brown / he said that after analyzing by bloodwork that I’m clear to RING THE BELL.This is MY @MarchMadnessMBB CHAMPIONSHIP. THANKS to my medical TEAM @SMHCS & Dr Brown @espn STAFF + my family & everyone that has sent me 🙏🙏🙏 & ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HUOEw4hR5b — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

Vitale announced back in December of last year that he was diagnosed for a second time with Lymphoma. The 82-year-old college basketball analyst told ESPN at the beginning of this process that the plan was to treat the cancer with steroids and chemotherapy. We’re thrilled to learn the treatment did its magic and Mr. Vitale is finally headed home!

“If you see me, please just give me a fist bump and say a prayer that I can return from being 82 years old to acting like I’m 12,” Vitale wrote for ESPN. “Thanks so much for the love.” Looks like the prayers worked for the basketball legend.