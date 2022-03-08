Dickie V. Gives Fans An Update On His Health After Latest Cancer Battle

Videos by OutKick

Dick Vitale, who has been battling another round of cancer, dropped the biggest half-court, punch your ticket to the Big Dance news nugget of the day when he announced Tuesday that his latest scans show that he’s cancer-free.

“OMG ALL THE PRAYERS many of u have sent have been answered as DR Brown who heads my cancer TEAM called & said PET SCAN came back that NO CANCER is showing,” the legendary ESPN analyst wrote on Twitter. “I feel like a coach playing for the Final 4 has a PTPer hit a shot at buzzer. My MARCH MADNESS starts with a W baby!”

In October, Dickie V. battled through emotions as he announced that doctors determined he needed six months of chemo to fight off cancer. “I plan on WINNING the toughest battle I have ever faced!” Vitale said as he prepared for treatments.

Tuesday, Vitale went through a PET scan to determine if those six months of treatment had worked.

“ALL cancer patients know that feeling . It is NERVOUS TIME / 🙏🙏🙏 for some good news.Really appreciate all the 🙏🙏🙏 & ❤️❤️❤️from so many of you,” he wrote.

And by the middle of the afternoon before conference more conference championships tipped off, Dick Vitale was home with the huge news that has the broadcaster entering March Madness in the victory column.

It’s been a difficult 12 months for Vitale who had multiple surgeries for melanoma followed by a lymphoma diagnosis that eventually led to “major problems” with his vocal cords.

Even though he hasn’t been able to record March Madness videos due to his treatments, Vitale has stayed busy through early March by revealing his ‘All Rolls Royce PTPers’ via a dry erase board.

There’s no way cancer’s beating Dickie V. in March. Not this year. Not ever. This is Dickie V.’s time to shine.

My V DI ALL ROLLS ROYCE PTPERS for the 2021 hoops season ! They r #awesomebaby pic.twitter.com/0muv0lxMPT — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 7, 2022