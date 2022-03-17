Dick Vitale Delivers First Hoops Report Since Surgery: Hunter Dickinson The Difference In Michigan’s Upset Victory

It wouldn’t be March Madness season without the great Dick Vitale.

Cleared to talk after resting his vocals for four weeks following vocal cord surgery, the 82-year-old Vitale delivered his first hoops report for the NCAA Tournament. Vitale discussed No. 11 seed Michigan’s (18-14) 75-63 victory over No. 6 seed Colorado State (25-6) in the First Round of the South Region.

My 1st hoops report since my vocal cord surgery : MICHIGAN moves on with W vs # 6 seed Colorado State . Good news for ⁦@B1GMBBall⁩ ⁦⁦@jksports⁩ ⁦@amyuf⁩ ⁦@MikeShiffman⁩ ⁦@ESPNPR⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZZgTBhgs2g — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 17, 2022

“This is the first time you’re hearing me in over two months,” Vitale said. “Well, I just want to right now tip the hat to and salute on St. Patrick’s Day, the maize and blue of Michigan. That was a really impressive win. Colorado State had won 25 games, that’s a quality team, they were a No. 6 seed and Michigan No. 11 as a seed.”

Playing without graduate guard DeVante’ Jones, who is still in concussion protocol, the Wolverines needed someone to step up. They found just that in sophomore center Hunter Dickinson, who had 21 points on 8-of-10 from the floor with six rebounds.

“Played without their point guard as well, but the bottom line is, Hunter Dickinson was the difference maker,” Vitale said. “The seven-footer really played great, had 21 points… And Michigan marches on.”

Michigan will play the winner of No. 3 seed Tennessee (26-7) and No. 14 seed Longwood (26-6).

