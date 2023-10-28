Diamondbacks Will Avenge Game 1 Loss

Videos by OutKick

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:03 ET

Well, that was certainly a wild way to start the World Series. For those that didn’t stay awake or just missed the game between all of the other action in sports yesterday, I’ll fill you in on the details in this article. However, just like both teams we need to put the game behind us and get ready for tonight’s game as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 2 of the World Series.

I was texting with a friend about games last night – NBA, NHL, and the MLB. He has a multi-television setup like many of us do for nights like last night. He told me he had the Bulls on one screen and the World Series on another. I have a hard time watching full baseball games (even though I love it and bet on them, it is the easiest to bet on without watching everything). He said playoff baseball is the best playoff of all sports. I don’t think I can really argue with him. Last night was a perfect example. The Rangers jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first. I thought I was sitting pretty with a first five run line ticket on the Rangers in my pocket. I actually thought that would be a punch that the Diamondbacks would struggle to come back from. They didn’t. They put up three runs of their own in the third before the Rangers tied it in the bottom half. Another run from the Diamondbacks in the fourth and fifth crushed my bet, but it also made it seem like they might steal a game from Texas to start the series. Then the ninth hit. In the bottom of the ninth one of the best players for the Rangers, and an MVP favorite, Corey Seager blasted a 2-run bomb over the fence to tie the game. The Diamondbacks went six straight scoreless innings and the Rangers other MVP favorite, Adolis Garcia, sent another big fly over the fence to walk it off. It doesn’t get much better than that type of drama.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 23: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros during the eighth inning in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The last two games the Diamondbacks franchise has played in the World Series have ended in walk-off hits. The more important one went to their predecessors, but still an interesting tidbit, nonetheless. Tonight, they look to even up the series. I have to imagine they feel confident even if they lose the game because it is the same route they took in the Phillies series, but you never want to go down 2-0. Letting last night’s game slip away hurts, but you have to put it behind you. Having Merrill Kelly on the mound should help them move forward. Kelly has been good enough this postseason with the exception of his first start against the Phillies. In that game he went 5.2 innings and allowed four earned runs. He got his revenge though in Game 6 as he went five and allowed just one earned run and three hits. Kelly has a good track record against the Rangers, allowing only four hits over 30 at-bats to them. Even Seager, who saw him with the Dodgers, is 0-for-5. The Rangers combat with Jordan Montgomery. You really couldn’t ask much more out of him this postseason. He’s made five appearances and has allowed just six earned runs over 25 innings. All runs came in just two of the games, so that means he was spotless in three of them. He faced Arizona twice this season – the first time with the Cardinals he allowed seven earned runs over four innings. In a micro-reflection of his season, his performance with the Rangers was way better against the Diamondbacks. In that game, he went eight scoreless innings.

I would think there is no question where the momentum in the series lives. The Rangers are in a great position and have to feel really good about stealing last night’s victory. The Diamondbacks need to get that bad taste out of their mouth. I think with Kelly on the mound, they have someone a bit more reliable. I like Montgomery and think he has pitched well, but I know Kelly’s stuff and think as long as his nerves don’t get the best of him, he will win this game for them. I’ll take the Diamondbacks to even the series at plus money.

