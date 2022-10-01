Diamondbacks Triple-A Team Celebrates In Someone Else’s Pool, Just Like Arizona Asked Dodgers NOT To Do

Well no one from the Arizona Diamondbacks canceled complain about the Dodgers pool celebration ever again.

Just a few weeks after the Diamondbacks brought in extra security to ensure that the Dodgers didn’t celebrate yet another division title with a pool celebration, their Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces, did exactly that.

Reno closed out a 6-2 win over the El Paso Chihuahua’s in Las Vegas. After securing the last out of the game, Reno players ran to the outfield and jumped in the center field pool.

Sure looks like fun!

There’s certainly nothing wrong with a team celebrating a championship or clinching a division title, but it does seem a bit hypocritical that the same organization that’s desperate to prevent others from celebrating extensively in a non-home stadium is apparently fine with doing it themselves.

While the win clinched a Pacific Coast League Championship, Reno still has another game to play, as they’ll take on the winner of the International League playoff on Sunday for the Triple-A championship.

That game will also be played at the same stadium, so if the Aces win, they might jump right back into the pool. There’s no security guards patrolling it in Vegas like they do in Phoenix.