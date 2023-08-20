Diamondbacks Tommy Pham Gets Into It With Padres Fan At Petco Park While In On-Deck Circle

Videos by OutKick

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tommy Pham got into it with a fan while he was on-deck at Petco Park on Saturday.

Pham and the Diamondbacks were in town for a series with the San Diego Padres that included a Saturday doubleheader.

During the first inning of Game 1, Pham got into it with a fan sitting behind the visitor’s on-deck circle.

An X user shared a video he said was taken by his wife that shows the altercation.

Tommy Pham has some severe anger management issues. He was just waiting to go off on someone. This vid is from my wife after he started losing his shit. I’m not there today. Brian is the guy who sits directly in front of us.



In the 3 season we have had our tickets, he has never… pic.twitter.com/pVtWkQ1C7k — Patrick Dailey (@PatrickDailey) August 19, 2023

The video picks up in the middle of the incident, and Pham can be heard accusing someone of calling him a “piece of shit.”

Maybe he was having a bad day, but that’s not a whole heck of a lot to send someone over the edge the way it did to Pham. And that’s even if it was true because the man denied having said it.

Pham — who once played for the Padres —told the fan not to disrespect him, then as things escalated he brought race into the incident. For some reason.

“It’s always funny when you’ve got a white man — a white man — feel like they can disrespect me,” Pham said “A black man or a Latin don’t do that s–t.”

I’m pretty sure that’s not exactly true. Calling someone a “piece of s–t” knows no racial boundaries. Everyone does it. It’s beautiful in a way.

Pham took his at-bat and grounded out to third base. Although later he got revenge by going 2-for-5 with a homer in the D-Backs’ 6-4 win.

Pham Gave His Side Of The Story After The Game

Pham talked about the incident after the game.

Tommy Pham on his altercation with a fan in the first inning:



"Fans here, man, I just don't get it … Older white gentleman called me a piece of shit. I don't think that's acceptable, especially when you're so close to the on-deck circle." pic.twitter.com/zGY9SY2Fe1 — PHNX Diamondbacks (@PHNX_Dbacks) August 19, 2023

“I’m all for good banter, he stepped out of line, he said something that got him kicked out,” Pham said later. “Fans here, man, I just don’t get it. Not even at the field, even away from the field — completely disrespectful. Maybe they weren’t raised right because I was always taught respect until someone doesn’t give you it.”

He was asked who specifically said something to him.

“Older white gentleman called me a piece of s–t. I don’t think that’s acceptable. Especially when you’re so close to the on-deck circle. Neither do the security.”

The fan who posted the video wrote that they knew the fan in question and that they had never been disrespectful to players before.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle