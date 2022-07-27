Diamondbacks’ No. 2 Pick Druw Jones Suffers Shoulder Injury; Possibly Out For The Year

Druw Jones, son of former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones and second-overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, suffered what may be a season-ending injury during his first batting practice for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jones reportedly suffered a shoulder injury.

“It seems like he will be out for a little while,” said Diamondbacks farm director Josh Barfield, as relayed by The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan. Additional reporting surrounding Jones’ injury forecasted that the injury will likely sideline him for the rest of the year, even if surgery has yet to be assigned to the young star.

Druw Jones, the No. 2 draft pick by the #Dbacks, is out for the year after injuring his shoulder in his 1st workout while taking batting practice.

Jordan Lawler, Arizona's No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, played two minor-league games last season before undergoing shoulder surgery. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 27, 2022

Jones signed to an $8.2 million bonus with Arizona last week. The coveted player out of Wesleyan High School in Georgia recorded a batting average of .570 with 13 home runs in his final year at Wesleyan.

Buchanan adds, “The 18-year-old Jones has already undergone medical imaging and will meet with Phoenix-based orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gary Waslewski on Wednesday to determine the next course of action. [D-Backs farm director Josh] Barfield said ‘it’s too early to say’ whether Jones will be ready for the start of spring training next year.”

The injury is not expected to impact Jones long-term but will surely serve as a hiccup in the high-school phenom’s path to the majors.

For the first time ever, sons of former Major Leaguers were selected with the first two picks of the 2022 #MLBDraft (Jackson Holliday #1 & Druw Jones #2). Additionally, Holliday joins Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as the only sons of former Major Leaguers selected #1 overall — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 17, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

