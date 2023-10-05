Diamondbacks Manager Torey Lovullo Goes Nuts After Sweeping Brewers, Tells Team To ‘F’ing Party’

If beer was the party partner of choice, the Arizona Diamondbacks were in the right town to do it on Wednesday night.
The Diamondbacks swept the Brewers in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – a beer mecca. They took the National League Wild Card Playoffs with a 5-2 win Wednesday and a 6-3 victory Tuesday. It was their first playoff series victory since 2017, manager Torey Lovullo’s first season in Arizona.
Just two years ago, the Diamondbacks finished 52-110. But they decided to keep Lovullo then and through a 74-88 season of improvement last year. So, Lovullo was ready to let lose after some tough years.
Diamondbacks Manager Won 1st MLB Playoff Series Since ’17
“All right. Are you f-ing kidding me? F-yeah,” Lovullo said in the postgame locker room surrounded by his players.
