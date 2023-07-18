Diamondbacks Are Latest Team To Take Over Television Broadcasts

Videos by OutKick

Bally Sports will no longer carry Arizona Diamondbacks games, in the latest shift in sports television broadcasts.

Starting Tuesday, Diamondbacks games will be available through new, MLB-operated cable channels or directly through the league’s MLB.tv streaming service.

🚨 Starting today, you can watch your #Dbacks in some new locations! And for the first time, you can stream games in-market via https://t.co/0iFv0TuhNf with a new Single Team D-backs subscription. Learn more at https://t.co/k9Xjx1tKgF. pic.twitter.com/hi49pChOyO — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) July 18, 2023

This marks the latest fallout from the Diamond Sports Group bankruptcy, which was announced just before the start of the 2023 season.

READ: BROADCASTING PARTNER DIAMOND SPORTS GROUP DECLARES BANKRUPTCY JUST BEFORE MLB SEASON

Diamond, which operates the Bally Sports networks, had requested a new broadcasting agreement with the Diamondbacks. After the two sides were unable to agree to terms, a judge ruled that they could immediately cease operations with Bally Sports Arizona.

This marks the second team in MLB to take over control of its own broadcasting rights. The San Diego Padres earlier this season created a Padres branded, MLB-produced television station.

For Diamondbacks fans, the switch offers some compelling, possibly frustrating, opportunities.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 13: Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws to first base against the San Francisco Giants during the game at Chase Field on May 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 7-2. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Diamondbacks Fans No Longer Subject To Blackouts

The takeover of broadcasts means that fans now have more options to watch Diamondbacks games, albeit at a cost.

Similarly to the Padres, fans will be able to purchase an add-on to the MLB.tv package exclusively for Diamondbacks games. For those with cable subscriptions, not much changes.

But for in-market viewers who’ve cut the cable cord, this offers an opportunity to stream games without blackout restrictions.

That said, $20 per month is a relatively high price to pay for just one team.

For their part, the organization touted the increased reach and blackout-free options.

“This decision provides us with an opportunity to partner with Major League Baseball to produce high-quality broadcasts of D-backs games on current platforms, expand access to include streaming options, and remove local blackouts that have been a fan frustration point for years,” Derrick Hall, president and CEO of the Diamondbacks said in a press release. “We have enjoyed our partnership with Bally Sports Arizona and thank them for the longtime partnership. But we look forward to providing unprecedented access to our exciting team moving forward, including a greatly expanded reach of new households.”

This type of model, frustrating as it might be to pay for the additional access, is clearly what the league wants for its teams.

For too long, fans viewing games on their phones have been subjected to blackout rules. Many of which are based on absurd, nonsensical geographic regions.

MLB desperately wants to attract younger fans, who are much more likely to watch on phones. With that as a given, it makes sense to expand access to games on phones, instead of focusing on outdated modes of viewing.

And the charges, while high, are necessary to maintain broadcast revenues teams have become accustomed to.

The Diamondbacks find themselves unexpectedly in a division race, and fans now have additional options to follow along. Generally, that’s very good news for them and for MLB.