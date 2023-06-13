Diamondback Manager Torey Lovullo Ejected After Shouting Match With Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto, Dugout-Clearing Dispute

Videos by OutKick

Coaches barking at opposing players never gets old.

Teams nearly collided during Monday’s Diamondbacks home game against the Phillies when D-Backs skipper Torey Lovullo and Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto started arguing at home plate.

Playing the first of a four-game homestand, the D-backs rallied in Game 1 after a mid-game bench-clearing dispute at home plate gave Arizona added inspiration.

In the bottom of the third, D-backs star Corbin Carroll was hit by a pitch for the second time of the day by Phillies’ Matt Strahm.

The D-backs and Phillies clear the benches after Corbin Carroll is hit for the second time in three innings pic.twitter.com/oU5qcE0wEF — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 13, 2023

Manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks yells at JT Realmuto. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Torey Lovullo stepped out of the D-backs’ dugout to complain to plate umpire Vic Carapazza. Lovullo was irate as he made his case, prompting an ejection.

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto — who hit for the cycle against Arizona — stuck his nose in the commotion and quickly got into a shouting match with Lovullo.

READ: VIOLENT HOME PLATE COLLISION SPARKS BENCH-CLEARING BRAWL BETWEEN PIRATES, WHITE SOX AS O’NEIL CRUZ LAYS INJURED

Arizona third base coach Tony Perezchica had to step in to pull the skipper away from Realmuto.

Lovullo might’ve had an argument to defend Carroll — underneath all the hysteria.

WATCH:

Torey Lovullo was ejected after Corbin Carroll’s second HBP of the night.



And then the benches cleared. pic.twitter.com/rpMpv7fgYm — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) June 13, 2023

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Diamondbacks reserve outfielder Josh Rojas also got the boot after mouthing off at Phillies players.

Lovullo shared his thoughts after the game: “I have nothing but the utmost respect for J.T. Realmuto … This was me protecting our player and him protecting his pitcher.”

Despite the Arizona manager’s peace offering of a statement, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he had a real problem with guys like Lovullo who bark at opposing players.

Thomson responded: “No way where we trying to hit him and put one of the fastest guys in baseball on base. That’s not me. That’s not our club.’’

Philadelphia lost the game, 9-8, but J.T. Realmuto enjoyed an eventful day.

Aside from his verbal spat with Lovullo, Realmuto made history on Monday as the first Phillies player in nearly two decades to hit for the cycle. David Bell was the last Phillies slugger to hit for the cycle, in ’04.

Realmuto worked backward for the cycle: homering in the second; hitting a triple in the third; adding a single in the fifth; finishing the cycle with a triple at the start of the ninth inning.

He became the 17th catcher in MLB history to complete the cycle.

Realmuto gave Lovullo credit for standing up for Corbin Carroll, the reigning NL player of the week.

“It looked a lot worse on video than it actually was,” Realmuto said. “He wasn’t challenging me at all. He was backing his player. At one point, he was saying, ‘I will do the same thing for you. If you’re on my team, I back you up.’ …”

The Diamondbacks hold the NL’s best record at 41-25.

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)