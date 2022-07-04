Diamondback Infielders Synchronize Pre-Pitch Routines

Baseball players are notoriously creatures of habit.

Of all athletes, they’re almost certainly the most routine oriented group. Just as one example, watch the elaborate procedures most hitters go through to adjust their batting gloves or elbow pads during an at bat.

Not to mention the now ubiquitous dugout celebrations after home runs or the consistent pitching quirks like Clayton Kershaw’s glove motion or Craig Kimbrel’s setup.

Infielders also often prepare for the next pitch by getting into a “ready” position, crouching towards the dirt with their glove out.

Most of the time though, the routines are focused on individuals; each player on the team will have their specific pattern, but not an entire group.

The Arizona Diamondbacks though, took that preparation to the next level.

During Friday’s Diamondbacks-Rockies game at Coors Field, third baseman Josh Rojas, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo and second baseman Buddy Kennedy all jumped to attention with near identical motions at the same exact time:

Just recently, the St. Louis Cardinals hit back to back to back to back home runs to start their game against the Phillies, only the 11th time in major league history that’s happened.

This though, might be even rarer.

MLB often tracks esoteric, random, useless bits of information like how well someone hits in weekday games after 5pm during the month of June. Even given that, it’s extremely unlikely they track synchronized infielder preparation. But if the Diamondbacks infield continues to hop together, maybe they should start.