Dez Bryant Eying Return With NFC Contender

Dez Bryant (remember him?) is aiming to once again throw the “X” up in an NFL end zone. Bryant, who hasn’t played since a late-season six game stint with the Ravens in 2020, still plans on playing and he has a preferred employer – the Arizona Cardinals.

“I love the swagger over there. I love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins. That’s my boy, we’re real close,” Bryant told TMZ.

Though Bryant now considers his profession to be that of a “life coach,” he’s serious about resuming his NFL career and juggling the duel duties of coaching life and schooling defensive backs in the desert.

“I’m not retired. But I am livin’, “insisted Bryant, who also mentioned he’s nearing game shape.

Dez added: “My phone line’s open. I wouldn’t mind playing with (current Cardinals) Rondale Moore, Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins.”

Over the last four seasons, the 33-year-old Bryant, a former All-Pro, has hauled in just six receptions. He’s spent two of those years out of the league completely, a third season injured and a fourth (2020 with Baltimore) logging action in less than half his team’s games.

Nevertheless, Dez feels like he can still contribute. And he’s content to play a secondary role while bringing his life coach skills to the locker room. “It’s not even so much about starting — just being in that locker room and being a great example,” Bryant said.

Chances are, he’ll need to find a locker room other than the one currently occupied by Cardinals. In addition to roster holdovers Hopkins, Moore and tight end Zach Ertz, Arizona traded for Baltimore’s top wideout, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, during the first round of the NFL Draft.

Should Arizona not pan out, he always has life coaching to fall back on.

