Upcoming Korean War Film Might Be Hollywood’s Next Great Pro-America Movie

“Devotion” looks like it’s going to be an outstanding war film.

The highly-anticipated war movie tells the unbelievable true story of fighter pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner in the Korean War.

Without spoiling what happened to the two men, I can promise you it appears “Devotion” will do their story justice. Check out the final trailer below.

Can “Devotion” be our next great pro-America film?

People are currently craving content that makes us proud of the United States of America. It’s one of the main reasons “Top Gun: Maverick” absolutely destroyed the box office over the summer.

The Tom Cruise-led sequel about Navy fighter pilots was unapologetically pro-America and badass. How did audiences respond?

By making it the 11th-highest grossing film in the history of the global box office. Now, “Devotion” will play off a similar vibe and bring the Brown and Hudner’s story to the masses.

“Devotion” looks like an outstanding war movie. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOFfOC66to4)

The cast is also loaded with talent. Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, who was also in “Top Gun: Maverick,” are both legit stars.

If there’s one thing we know about Powell, he can definitely play the fighter jet role to perfection. After crushing in “Maverick,” he’s looking to follow it up with “Devotion.”

“Devotion” comes out November 23. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOFfOC66to4)

More than anything, people are ready for more pro-America content, and that’s the void “Devotion” will fill. When all hell broke loose in Korea, brave Americans rushed in and pushed back the communists.

My own family member was a pilot killed on a bombing raid in Korea. So, this movie will definitely hit home for some of my family members.

On Memorial Day weekend, I think about my Uncle Connie. He was a pilot in WWII and Korea and was killed during a bombing run against the communists.



In the aftermath of D-Day, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross twice and four Air Medals. A true grade-A American badass. pic.twitter.com/CAiADrdYbK — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2022

You can catch “Devotion” starting November 23. I definitely can’t wait to check it out. Something tells me it’s going to be our next great hit.