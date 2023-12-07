Country’s Dumbest Criminal Allegedly Carjacked FBI Agent While Wearing An Ankle Monitor

Videos by OutKick

The country’s dumbest criminal might be residing in the nation’s capital of Washington D.C.

It’s not exactly a secret that crime issues are currently running rampant in D.C., and there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight.

It feels like a war zone at times. The situation is so bad that Secret Service agents assigned to President Joe Biden’s granddaughter had to engage a group of carjackers.

Well, would it surprise anyone to learn not all alleged criminals are very smart? Meet 17-year-old Devonta Lynch.

Devonta Lynch accused of Washington D.C. carjacking.

Lynch and another unknown suspect are accused of carrying out a carjacking against an FBI agent in Washington, D.C. on November 29th, according to Fox5. The teenager now faces a charge of armed carjacking.

Lynch and the other unknown suspect are accused of knocking the female agent to the ground and taking to her vehicle.

However, the police didn’t need to do much work because Lynch was wearing a GPS monitor due to an alleged assault earlier in November, according to a tip given to detectives.

It takes a very special level of stupid to allegedly commit crimes while wearing a GPS ankle monitoring device.

Devonta Lynch accused of carrying carjacking of FBI agent. (Credit: Getty Images)

Do we think Lynch – if guilty of the accusations – understands what GPS is? Did he not understand how an ankle monitor works?

It literally tells the government and law enforcement where you are at all times. You couldn’t make the investigation any easier if you tried. Allegedly carjacking an FBI agent while wearing an ankle bracelet has to be one of the dumbest ways to commit crime.

Why not just call the police ahead of time and have them there waiting for you? Makes everyone’s life easier. Although, this arrest was already about as simple as it gets.

Man allegedly carjacked FBI agent while wearing an ankle monitor. (Credit: Getty Images)

Despite how insanely serious crime is in D.C. and how dangerous the city has become, it’s important to also laugh. It might be a while until we top a carjacking allegedly carried out by a guy wearing an ankle monitor. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.