De’Von Achane, Tyreek Hill Hurt For Miami, Dolphins Fans & Fantasy Football Managers Losing Their Minds

Dolphins fans and fantasy football managers patiently waited for Miami running back De’Von Achane to return from IR. He did Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, only to leave the game hurt again. Then, shortly after, wide receiver Tyreek Hill went to the locker room.

Achane burst onto the scene with over 500 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in his first four games played this season. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in the team’s win over the New York Giants in Week 5.

Two Miami Dolphins and fantasy football stars — Tyreek Hill and De’Von Achane — left Sunday’s game with injuries. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami indicated that his injury wasn’t too bad, but elected to place him on IR and play it cautiously with the speedy rookie. He missed only the required four games before the team designated him to return. The team activated him on Saturday and cleared him to play against the Raiders on Sunday.

Unfortunately, again, Achane limped off the field on just his second touch of the game. He went straight into the blue medical tent.

Fantasy football managers took to social media to commiserate and wallow in self-pity.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Tyreek Hill went to the locker room later in the first half. Unlike Achane, Hill already posted some great numbers prior to his exit.

Hill had seven catches for 80 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown grab, prior to leaving the contest.

Tyreek Hill is headed to the locker room. He appeared to be favoring his hand. pic.twitter.com/KJhs3t55mV — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 19, 2023

The NFL is better when players like Achane and Hill are on the field. They are exciting players who create big plays for a creative Miami Dolphins offense.

Fantasy football players desperately need those two players to post numbers to carry them, especially now as we close in on the fantasy playoffs.

This is a devastating development for all football fans, but especially those who root for the Dolphins.

We’ll see if either player returns to the field against the Raiders.

UPDATE: Tyreek Hill returned to the field prior to the end of the first half. De’Von Achane is on the Dolphins bench, but has not played since leaving the field hurt.