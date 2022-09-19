Devin White Recognizes Jameis Winston Is Turnover Machine In Postgame Interview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White wasn’t concerned with former teammate Jameis Winston’s feelings after beating him and his Saints team, 20-10, in Week 2.

White played with Winston in Tampa in 2019, the year Jameis recorded his infamous 33 TDs, 30 INTs stat line.

The Bucs defender was ambivalent about calling Winston a turnover-happy QB on national TV, stating in the postgame interview that he knew Winston would turn the ball over and lose the game for the Saints.

WATCH:

Devin White on Jameis Winston: "When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year," "He threw 30 picks."



"We just knew he was going to give us the ball."



Winston threw 3 INTs and had a pick-6 today in the 4th quarter. (@JCAllenNFL)pic.twitter.com/1LdBQeNIo2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2022

Winston Has Thrown 94 Career Interceptions

“When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year,” White said. “He threw 30 picks. We just knew he was going to give us the ball. … It was another game to take the ball.”

On Sunday, Winston threw three interceptions on the day. He completed 25 of 40 passing for 236 yards and a touchdown.

Second interception from Jameis Winston. Behind the chains, tried pushing it down the field. Sometimes you got to just take what's underneath. Had Mike for an easy 5-7 yards, would've set up a more manageable third down. pic.twitter.com/IjHG7U0FwO — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) September 19, 2022

And White wasn’t alone. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, who was briefly caught up in the Tom Brady-Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore scrap, also threw a slight at Winston by eating a W on his Instagram Live.

The @DevinWhite__40 comments about Winston led to some debate on the #Bucs plane ride back.



While Leonard Fournette was on IG Live (while fake-eating a W) Chris Godwin came over to ask White: "Why you say that about Jameis?" pic.twitter.com/7JOp2Pb36V — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2022

Winston was not re-signed by the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season but found a home in New Orleans with a one-year deal. He is now on his third deal with the team: a two-year, $28 million contract extension signed this offseason.

The Buccaneers exercised White’s fifth-year option in April.