Devin White Recognizes Jameis Winston Is Turnover Machine In Postgame Interview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White wasn’t concerned with former teammate Jameis Winston’s feelings after beating him and his Saints team, 20-10, in Week 2.
White played with Winston in Tampa in 2019, the year Jameis recorded his infamous 33 TDs, 30 INTs stat line.
The Bucs defender was ambivalent about calling Winston a turnover-happy QB on national TV, stating in the postgame interview that he knew Winston would turn the ball over and lose the game for the Saints.
Winston Has Thrown 94 Career Interceptions
“When Jameis left our team, everybody knows what he did that last year,” White said. “He threw 30 picks. We just knew he was going to give us the ball. … It was another game to take the ball.”
On Sunday, Winston threw three interceptions on the day. He completed 25 of 40 passing for 236 yards and a touchdown.
And White wasn’t alone. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, who was briefly caught up in the Tom Brady-Mike Evans-Marshon Lattimore scrap, also threw a slight at Winston by eating a W on his Instagram Live.
Winston was not re-signed by the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season but found a home in New Orleans with a one-year deal. He is now on his third deal with the team: a two-year, $28 million contract extension signed this offseason.
The Buccaneers exercised White’s fifth-year option in April.
