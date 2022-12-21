Kentucky Lands Standout Transfer QB

Devin Leary will suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2023.

The former North Carolina State quarterback announced Tuesday that he’s transferring to play for the Wildcats and head coach Mark Stoops.

Leary will have one more year of eligibility remaining.

Devin Leary is a very nice addition for Kentucky.

This is a solid addition for the Wildcats. Leary had been a very good quarterback for the Wolfpack. He suffered a season-ending pectoral injury this season in October, but finished 2022 with 1,265 passing yards and 11 interceptions to four touchdowns.

However, this season isn’t why people are fired up about Devin Leary taking his talents to the SEC. Last year, he put up monster numbers.

Kentucky adds Devin Leary. Will he earn the starting job right away for Mark Stoops and the Wildcats? (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

He threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He was the main reason why the Wolfpack enjoyed a very successful 9-3 season.

Now, he’ll take his talents to Kentucky, and there’s a wide open position at QB thanks to Will Levis leaving. Leary should have absolutely no problem sliding in and taking over the starting role.

Devin Leary transfers to Kentucky. He had a dominant 2021 season at North Carolina State. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

He was viewed by many as the best QB option in the portal, and now Kentucky has him. It should be a ton of fun to see how he does after putting huge numbers in the ACC.