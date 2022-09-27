Devin Booker Caught Off Guard By Robert Sarver Comments

The upcoming season wasn’t necessarily the main talking point during the Phoenix Suns’ media day on Monday. Given the recent developments with team owner Robert Sarver, players were asked to share their reactions to the situation, and Devin Booker’s was the most noteworthy.

Sarver was suspended by the NBA for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation found that he used the n-word at least five times “when recounting the statements of others.” He was also reportedly involved in “instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees,” that included “sex-related comments” and inappropriate comments on employees’ appearances.

Booker, who was drafted by Phoenix in 2015, called the situation “tough” while explaining he was caught off guard by the situation.

“It’s tough because that’s not the Robert Sarver I know,” Booker said.

“That’s not the Robert Sarver that welcomed me to Phoenix with open arms. But at the same time I’m not insensitive to everyone who’s involved in this situation, and I understand that everyone’s personal experience with other people are always going to be different. But it’s tough to read because that’s not the person I know.”

Booker was later asked if Sarver was a “distraction” for the team, but given that Sarver is looking to sell the franchise sooner rather than later, it’ll be business as usual for the Suns.

Robert Sarver On Today’s “Unforgiving Climate”

Sarver has been on the receiving end of harsh criticism after details of the league’s investigation were released.

He has apologized for his comments and asked for forgiveness, but also addressed the “unforgiving climate” in which he feels he has no choice but to sell the team.

In our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers…,” Sarver’s statement read in part.

Sarver is also the owner of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. He is looking to sell that franchise as well.