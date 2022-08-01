Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner Went On Axe Throwing Date

It looks like retired NBA center Andrew Bogut owes Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner an apology. If you recall he sent some shade Jenner’s way when it was reported that the couple had called it quits.

With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home.



Which team will snap up @KendallJenner ??



Solid talent, versatile.

?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 24, 2022

I would like to formally apologize for this tweet.



My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding.



I will do better in the future. https://t.co/oWdcF1LgaF — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) June 29, 2022

While the tweets are funny, my guess is Booker might not think so. Who wants their girlfriend to be talked about like that. Assuming, of course, that he and Kendall are together.

Last month, after the breakup was reported, Booker showed up in an Instagram story of Jenner’s while she was vacationing in Hawaii.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

A couple that throws axes together, stays together

This weekend Booker made another appearance in Jenner’s IG Story. This time they ditched the beaches of Hawaii for the wilderness.

The couple went on what appears to be some sort of axe throwing, zip lining date in the wilderness.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Nothing says “we’re still together” like some time outdoors throwing axes and zip lining through trees. Romance isn’t dead people.

At some point over the weekend, for those of you wondering, Kendall did find a little bit of time to put on a bikini. She shared this with the cherries emoji as the caption.

I know there were people worried about this relationship, you all can breathe a sigh of relief now. Booker and Jenner are doing fine.

I don’t expect an apology from Bogut, I might be looking for one if I was Booker. Then again, he looks content with where his life is at the moment.

The Phoenix Suns might have a few concerns about their star player.

I’d probably reach out if I were running the team. See how things are going. Maybe, I don’t know, suggest less playing around with axes during the offseason.