Devils Will Win The Series Tonight

Devils vs. Rangers, 8:00 ET

What do you know, we were able to grab another victory in the NHL playoffs. This run has been so good that it is almost expected that a cooling off will happen. We turn to the ice once again today and have close out games for all three road teams. I have to imagine at least one of them will get it done. Let’s take a look at who to play in the Devils vs. Rangers.

New Jersey has been very good on the road this season and has two games to close out this series against the Rangers. The first opportunity comes tonight as the Devils take on the Rangers. After dropping the first two games of the series, they have taken the last three and for the first time in the series, a home team won a game. Will the Devils be able to make it four straight? Their success has come from the defensive pressure that they’ve had the past three games. They’ve allowed the Rangers just two goals over the past three games after surrendering 10 goals in the first two games. If they can keep up this defense they could have a deep run in the playoffs.

The Rangers look to stay alive in the series against the Devils. (Photo by Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rangers Offense Has Disappeared

After a solid start to the series, it has been all downhill for the Rangers. The dynamic offense that was putting in goal after goal to start the series, the Rangers are struggling to get anything going. They also continue to allow more goals each game to the Devils. After allowing one goal in each of the first two games, they allowed two in Game 3, then three goals in Game 4, and finally four goals in Game 5. By that pattern they should give up five goals to the Devils today. I expect them to put in a better effort though. I doubt they are going to switch it up from Igor Shesterkin in the goal tonight, but he doesn’t seem to have any answers for the Devils lately.

I don’t think the Rangers go down without a fight, but I do want to take the Devils in this game. I think they are clicking and the Rangers have no answer for the defensive schemes that New Jersey is throwing at them. I’m going to take the Devils as +105.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024