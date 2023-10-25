Devils Will Own Struggling Capitals Team

Videos by OutKick

Capitals vs. Devils, 7:37 ET

There were 16 games in the NHL last night (yes, you read that correctly) and Monday and Wednesday we are treated with just one game. It doesn’t really matter how many games we have though, all that matters is that we get games. I only had one play last night, and, unfortunately, it was a loser. Tonight, I look to bounce back and move to 4-1 on the season with a play between the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils.

I wouldn’t exactly call the Washington Capitals one of the premier franchises in the NHL, but the team does have one of the all-time best players on the squad and deserves more than what this team is going to give him this year. Alex Ovechkin is one of the best to ever lace up the skates, but last year they missed the playoffs, and it is likely once again that they will miss this year. They are just 1-3-1 to begin the year. Even their lone victory came in a shootout. They’ve allowed three goals in four of the five games that they’ve had this season and are allowing 33 shots against them on average in each game. That’s a lot to face in a game. Even an average goalie with a .900 save percentage is going to allow three goals a game with that many shots faced. They also are only getting 25 shots on the opposing goalie, so their defense isn’t doing much, and the offense is struggling to keep up with the pace and effectiveness that they are facing. Tonight, they are putting Hunter Shepard in the net. He is making his NHL debut – that usually is a disaster or a shutout, so the range is pretty wide here.

Alexander Ovechkin scored a mind-blowing goal in an exhibition game in Russia. (Getty Images)

On the other side, the New Jersey Devils may not have one of the best players of all time, but they have a team that is really good and continues to be a Stanley Cup hopeful. They have started the season very strong with a 3-1-1 record and their center, Jack Hughes, has been off to a super-hot start with 14 points through the first five games of the season. He picked up four assists last night and is now tied for first in assists and points in the NHL. The Devils are allowing almost as many shots on goal as the Capitals, but they are getting almost ten more shots per game on the goal. They are really dominating the Power Play game – they have 11 goals on the season and the Capitals have none. The Devils are expected to have Akira Schmid in the goal tonight. He has a 1-0-1 record so far, but he gives a lot of goals to opponents in his games. He allowed three in the first game and four in the second. Schmid faced the Capitals twice last season, and he allowed two goals in the two games he played.

The Devils are going to win this game and I’d be surprised if this game goes under the 6.5 goals. If you wanted to do a same-game parlay of the over and the moneyline, you could get some decent value on it. My recommendation here is to take the puck line. I think the Devils are going to win by a couple of goals in this one. I am a tad concerned that the Capitals could keep it close with both teams traveling and playing last night. However, I think the better team will prevail and the Capitals ultimately won’t be able to keep up with the Devils. Devils -1.5 +100.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024