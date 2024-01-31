Detroit WR Josh Reynolds Gives Lazy Excuse For Costly Drops Against Niners

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions wideout Josh Reynolds sounded too laid back after dropping crucial passes in Sunday’s 34-31 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In real-time, Reynolds’ drops were egregious — making Lions fans wince at the thought of a Niners’ rally, which transpired.

Lions WR Says Whatever Happens… Happens!

Josh Reynolds answered for his pair of drops that contributed to the Niners’ 17-point comeback and 27-point scoring spree, wasting Detroit’s strong first-half performance.

His response —”Sh*t happens…” — was far from encouraging to hear from Jared Goff’s No. 2 wide receiver.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“Sh*t happens, man,” Reynolds said on Monday, relayed by the Detroit Free Press.

He logged one catch for 25 yards on Sunday. While the Detroit loss doesn’t fall entirely on Reynolds, his contributions were apparent.

San Francisco scored off two significant drops by Josh Reynolds in the second half. The first drop on a fourth-and-2 attempt in the third quarter allowed the Niners to advantageously receive the ball and score. Reynolds dropped another pass on a later third-down play, leading to a punt and a go-ahead San Francisco field goal in return.

Would have been a lot cooler if Josh Reynolds caught this pic.twitter.com/zvJ3W0qzWP — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 29, 2024

Josh Reynolds with an absolutely brutal drop 🫣 pic.twitter.com/4OjKHoXp2O — Covers (@Covers) January 29, 2024

“I know what kind of player I am. Didn’t want to drop them. Sh*t happens,” Reynolds added. “I just — do I want those back? Of course, but I can’t and I just got to work this offseason and be prepared for the moment when it comes.”

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been skewered for his second-half coaching decisions, and Lions cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson is answering for waving ‘goodbye’ to Niners fans in the first half. The Lions had a 24-7 lead at the time of CJGJ’s taunt.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff supported his wideout. Tens of millions of viewers begged to differ.

Josh Reynolds with another huge drop — he's the MVP of the game for the 49ers. — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) January 29, 2024