Detroit Tigers Baserunner Akil Baddoo Suffers Most Painful Caught Stealing In Baseball History Against Cleveland Guardians

Thanks to Major League Baseball’s new rules, stolen bases are up this season! That’s great because after home runs, stolen bases are arguably the game’s most exciting plays. But Detroit Tigers baserunner Akil Baddoo learned the hard way against the Cleveland Guardians that attempting to steal a base isn’t without risk.

With one out in the top of the second, Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee issued a walk to Baddoo. One pitch later, Baddoo attempted to swipe second with slugger Miguel Cabrera at the plate.

Cabrera took the pitch and Guardians catcher Mike Zunino popped up and fired the ball toward second base.

In an insanely cruel twist of fate, Zunino’s throw hit Baddoo right in … well, his man parts. As if that weren’t bad enough, the ball deflected right into the glove of Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez. Giménez tags Baddoo for the out.

Even the Cleveland Guardians official Twitter page didn’t know how to react.

We don't know what to say. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/rOUxKpIA4F — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 8, 2023

I don’t think the headline is an exaggeration. This had to be the most painful caught stealing plays in the history of baseball. If it isn’t, I don’t know what beats it. I would say send me examples, but honestly, if something is more gruesome I don’t want to see it.

Andres Gimenez of the Cleveland Guardians tags out Akil Baddoo of the Detroit Tigers as he attempts to steal second base during the second inning at Progressive Field on May 08, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Baddoo is a tough guy, though, and he remained in the game.

Another “insult to injury” for Baddoo: this is the first time all season that an opponent caught him stealing. He had been three for three in his previous attempts.

That’s a tough way to break a streak.

But it makes for a funny story.

You know, eventually.

Probably not tonight. Or tomorrow. Maybe one day to his kids.

If he can still have them.