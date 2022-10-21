Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy On Leave Over Workplace Misconduct Involving Female Employee

The Detroit Pistons are putting assistant general manager Rob Murphy, who joined their front office this offseason, on administrative leave, announced Thursday. Murphy’s leave reportedly comes amid an investigation into workplace misconduct involving the assistant and a former female employee.

Murphy, 50, previously worked as the general manager for the G-League Motor City Cruise before being called up to the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy is on leave after the organization commenced an investigation into an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee, sources told ESPN on Thursday night. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 20, 2022

Wojnarowski added that Murphy has been away from the team for a week as the Pistons conduct their investigation on the matter. Murphy coached at Eastern Michigan for 10 years before working for front offices.

News of Murphy’s misconduct arrived a month after the Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for having a consensual sexual relationship with a female Celtics employee. Boston suspended Udoka for a year.

