Detroit Lions Watch Party Tickets At Ford Field Are Reselling For Absurd Prices

Detroit, are you insane?

Just days after playing an NFC Divisional playoff game where the average ticket price inside Ford Field hovered around, $1,186, Lions fans have a choice to make this Sunday when their team is in California to face the 49ers: Attend the watch party inside Ford Field or stay home, throw a party for free and create memories in a basement?

Just know, that if you pick option No. 1, it’s going to come at a hefty price.

Whoever is listing 2 watch party tickets for $490 shouldn’t be allowed in Ford Field again pic.twitter.com/feSLbrLeGg — President of the LaPorta Supporta’s (@bradholmes4prez) January 23, 2024

Getting these tickets for this Lions watch party felt like Beyoncé all over again 😭 — Ashleigh D. (@astoldbyash__) January 22, 2024

Tuesday’s ticket offering — the team reports there will be more than 20,000 people around the lower bowl of Ford Field — for the watch party sold out in hours. Tickets were $20 each. If you were lucky enough to have a code to the presale, the tickets were $10 each and customers were allowed to get up to 10 tickets.

As you’d expect, people bought rows for themselves and friends.

One OutKick source was able to purchase eight tickets within the first 10 rows of Section 136. Tickets in that section are now selling for $50-100 each.

Meanwhile, in Santa Clara at Levi’s Stadium, the cheapest seat right now on StubHub is selling for $454/per ticket before fees.