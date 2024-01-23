Lions/Buccaneers Game Generated Insane Ratings

Videos by OutKick

The Detroit Lions beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the most watched divisional playoff game in decades.

Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and the Lions beat Baker Mayfield and company 31-23 in front of a fired up Ford Field crowd to advance to the NFC Championship game.

It’s only the second time in franchise history the Lions have made it this far in the postseason. Many fans of the franchise – myself included – never thought we’d see the day.

Lions/Bucs game puts up best divisional TV ratings in 30 years.

Well, that kind of hype and excitement resulted in some monster ratings. NBC Sports announced the game averaged more than 40 million viewers on NBC and Peacock.

The game peaked with a shocking 49.1 million viewers shortly at 6:00 p.m. EST as Mayfield attempted to lead a final drive.

The viewership average makes it the most watched divisional playoff game since the 1994 matchup between the Chiefs and Oilers.

There’s no way to slice it other than to say the ratings were downright outrageous. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

America is interested in Dan Campbell and Detroit.

The viewership data tells me one thing beyond any shadow of a doubt:

NFL fans can’t get enough of Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. I’m not going to say Detroit is America’s team, but people are clearly captivated.

Imagine telling someone during Campbell’s first year that he’d be putting up the best divisional ratings in three decades by his third year.

Nobody would have believed you. Anyone who claims otherwise is a liar who should be ignored. Even diehard Lions fans like myself didn’t think the turnaround would come this quickly.

People love football, and Americans love a great comeback story. The Lions went from being a total joke to being one of the final four teams left in three seasons. It’s been an insane ride, and the country is clearly responding. Next up is the 49ers in primetime. Expect the ratings for that game to be through the roof Sunday night.