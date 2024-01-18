Lions/Bucs Ticket Prices Set NFL Record

Videos by OutKick

Tickets to the Detroit Lions/Tampa Bay Buccaneers game have officially set an NFL record.

The Lions welcome Baker Mayfield and the Bucs to Ford Field this Sunday afternoon, and hype for the matchup is off the charts.

The Lions won their first playoff game in more than 30 years last weekend, and fans are amped up to see it possibly happen again. I wrote earlier in the week that ticket prices once the game was set were shockingly expensive.

Now, the prices have set an NFL record.

Lions/Buccaneers tickets are the most expensive in NFL history for a divisional playoff game.

The average ticket price for the Sunday game between Jared Goff and Mayfield’s respective teams is just under $1,200, and that’s the most-expensive average ticket price for a divisional playoff game in league history, according to Fox Sports.

The cheapest ticket on SeatGeek as of Thursday morning is $689 with fees, and most tickets appear to be selling for between $1,450 and $930 on the secondary market site.

The most expensive tickets for the divisional round matchup are listed at more than $11,000. It’s worth noting the get in price has dropped about $50 on the cheapest ticket since Tuesday morning. Still wildly expensive? Yes, but there has been a slight drop.

Detroit fans can’t wait for Sunday.

Why are ticket prices at a record high? The answer doesn’t take a genius to figure out. Detroit has been a joke of a team for decades. Fans are used to being a punching bag.

Dan Campbell changed the culture and has the team rolling. Fans want to see if the Lions can win two straight playoff games.

Demand is soaring and supply is limited. Just like any other product, that drives the prices through the roof. Seeing as how long Detroit fans have been starved of having a competitive team, it makes perfect sense people are shelling out massive amounts of money.

Detroit Lions/Tampa Bay Buccaneers ticket prices set NFL record. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

You can catch the game starting at 3:00 EST on NBC. As OutKick readers know, I’ll be locked in and ready to rock and roll at Dirty Water with the boys. I truly can’t wait. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.