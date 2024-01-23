OutKick Readers Overwhelmingly Support One Team For The Super Bowl, And It’s A Blowout: POLL

Videos by OutKick

Who are OutKick readers supporting to win the Super Bowl?

The final four teams are set with the Ravens and Chiefs meeting in the AFC Championship and the Lions and 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Excitement is roaring heading into the weekend, especially for tortured Lions fans who weren’t alive the last time the team went this far.

Who do OutKick readers support for the Super Bowl?

That had me pondering one big question:

Who are OutKick readers and fans riding with at this point?

After all, I often find myself wondering what the OutKick family is up to. That’s why we do the Weekend Recap so that people can get a look into the lives of the hard-working, patriotic, sports fans who consume us on a daily basis.

Naturally, I took to X to find out for myself where people stand, and the results were comically lopsided. Just in case you didn’t already think America has rallied around the Lions, the poll results are pretty stunning after more than 1,600 votes.

Not only did Detroit earn the most support, but the Lions easily crushed the 50% threshold securing 66.1% of the vote. The other three teams barely broke out of single digits.

OutKick fans are riding with the Detroit Lions.

Well, it certainly looks like we know who the base of our readership and fans are cheering for. The results aren’t even close.

Detroit won in an absolute blowout. The results are even more lopsided than Trump against the Republican field in Iowa.

Can we officially declare Detroit and Dan Campbell’s America’s team? If not, we’re definitely getting near that point.

When was the last time more than 60% of people agreed on any single thing in America let alone in sports? That’s rare, but Americans also love a great underdog/comeback story.

As I’ve written several times, life as a Lions fan is full of pain, disappointment and constantly wondering what could have been. It’s a downtrodden life with no bright spots.

Well, those days are behind the faithful Detroit fans, and I can promise nobody has any interest in going back to the old ways. That attitude combined with the recent success has seemingly united fans without a team left in the fight to rally around the Lions.

No complaints here. Detroit is the best story in the NFL right now after back-to-back dogfights to start the playoffs.

OutKick readers overwhelmingly support the Lions for the Super Bowl. (Credit: Getty Images compilation)

Who are you riding with? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and let’s keep things rolling into this Sunday. We’ll have the best coverage on the internet, and I’ll definitely have some reaction videos.