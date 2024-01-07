Detroit Lions Social Media, Players Make Fun Of Cowboys Controversy Prior To Sunday’s Regular Season Finale

Videos by OutKick

Coming off of a controversial loss in Week 17, the Detroit Lions appear in good spirits heading into their regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

The controversy centered around several Lions offensive lineman, primarily Dan Skipper and Taylor Decker. Referee Brad Allen thought Skipper reported as eligible on a critical two-point conversion, but it was Decker who tried to report.

Head coach Dan Campbell admitted that Detroit tried to trick the Dallas Cowboys by hiding exactly which lineman was an eligible receiver.

“You’re gonna decide you’re gonna make 68 eligible and he walks over to the ref and then the ref stands over 68 before the play [and points at him] … you think you’re gonna be able to throw it to 68? No,” Campbell said.

Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker catches a two-point conversion that was overturned by a penalty during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. (Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

So, the Lions social media — and Decker — had some fun with the idea on Sunday morning.

This is not me https://t.co/foK40M4DG0 — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) January 7, 2024

Gotta love seeing the Detroit Lions have some fun with the controversy that helped cost them a shot at the #1 overall seed in the NFC. In fairness, they probably weren’t going to get that, either way.

Plus, it’s easy to take the fun route when your team already secured a division title for the first time in more than 30 years.

That means that regardless of what happens on Sunday, the Detroit Lions are going to host a playoff game next weekend for the first time since the 1990s.

It might be all fun heading into a virtually meaningless Week 18 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

But, it’ll be all business this week and leading into the biggest NFL game in Detroit since the original George Bush was the President of the United States.