Lions/49ers Ticket Prices Take A Hit, But Are Still Wildly Expensive

Fans who are waiting to buy tickets to the Lions/49ers NFC Championship game might find little savings.

Detroit and San Francisco will battle it out Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, and hype surrounding the matchup is deafening.

Will Detroit play in its first Super Bowl in franchise history or will Brock Purdy punch a ticket forward for the 49ers?

The stakes couldn’t be higher, and given the hype surrounding the matchup, it’s not hard to understand why ticket prices are so high. However, the get in price is starting to fall.

Lions/49ers Ticket prices decline ahead of Sunday’s game.

The cheapest get in price with fees included on SeatGeek as of Friday morning was $534, and it appears the average price is right around $1,350-$1,400.

Is that a massive amount of money for an NFL game? Without a doubt, but the numbers have fallen as the week progressed.

The initial get in ticket price after the Lions/49ers game was set was $767 with fees and the average price appeared to be right around $1,700.

While tickets are still insanely pricey, there’s been a noticeable decline and a more than 30% decline in get in price. Market forces appear to be at work equalizing out supply and demand.

Detroit Lions/San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship ticket prices decline. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

People who wanted tickets immediately after Detroit punched a ticket forward were rushing out to buy them. That likely drove the price up, but with that having been several days ago, the situation is stabilizing.

That’s great news for fans who might have been holding out to buy tickets to see if prices would fall. They did! However, spending more than $500 for a single playoff game is still an incredible amount of money.

Would you spend it? I know plenty of Lions fans will happily hand over the cash because who knows when this will happen again for the franchise.

LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!



Rapid reaction: pic.twitter.com/EF5RDBjKrj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com how much you’d spend on tickets for a major playoff game. Embrace debate!