Former Lions QB Shares Classy Reaction To Team’s First Playoff Win In More Than 30 Years

Joey Harrington was amped up and excited to see the Detroit Lions win a playoff game.

Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and company beat the Rams 24-23 at Ford Field in front of an electric Detroit crowd to win the team’s first playoff game since 1992.

It’s hard to put into words how much Sunday night meant for millions of Lions fans who have endured countless moments of disappointment, shame and embarrassment.

The road has been long and hard, but the sun has finally come over the horizon.

Joey Harrington raises a glass to the Detroit Lions.

Harrington knows better than most just how down bad the Lions have been. He was the team’s first round pick in 2002, but only lasted a few years with the team. The Harrington era in Detroit was an unmitigated disaster for a lot of reasons, but he’s clearly still a fan of the franchise.

The former Lions QB tweeted a photo of himself at the end of the game raising a toast with a (stiff?) drink and wrote, “Raise a glass to Jared Goff and Dan Campbell. It’s taken a long time, and Detroit deserves it!”

Hell yeah, Joey. There’s no doubt the Lions and fans of the franchise deserve it.

Raise a glass to Jared Goff and Dan Campbell. It’s taken a long time, and Detroit deserves it! pic.twitter.com/QIujcaMkWm — Joey Harrington (@joey3harrington) January 15, 2024

It really does feel like the Lions are America’s team at this point. Everyone is coming out of the woodwork to show support for what Dan Campbell has built.

Damn, is it just me or is it a bit dusty in here right now? Seriously, people might claim Americans romanticize sports too much, but how can you not love what’s happening with the Lions?

The biggest punching bag in the NFL has turned into a legit contender, and the team’s former starting QB raised a toast to show his support.

Joey Harrington raises a toast to the Lions after Detroit beat the Rams in the opening round of the playoffs. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Props to Harrington for showing support to the team that made him a millionaire, despite the fact the tenure was VERY rough. You simply love to see all the support. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.