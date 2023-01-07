Detroit Lions Release Epic Hype Video For Final Game Of The Season

The Detroit Lions are bringing the heat for the team’s Sunday night matchup against Green Bay.

As hard as it might be to believe, the Lions are still very much alive for the playoffs. With a win over the Packers and a Seahawks loss to the Rams, Dan Campbell and his squad will be dancing in the postseason.

Will the Lions beat the Packers? (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

So, the Lions need a little help, but most importantly, they have to take care of business. With a win against the Packers, they’re guaranteed to end Green Bay’s season at a minimum.

You can’t have a major game without a great hype video, and the Lions gave fans one of the best of the season so far.

The Detroit Lions are rolling.

Again, it’s honestly shocking the Lions are still in the mix to make the NFL playoffs. Detroit started the season 1-6, and it looked like Dan Campbell might be racing towards the hot seat.

Since then, the Lions are an incredibly impressive 7-2. Let me repeat that for everyone out there. The Detroit Lions – the annual cellar dweller of the NFC North – is 7-2 over the past nine games. With one game left, the Lions can finish above .500 for the first time since the 2017 season.

The Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for the playoffs. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

As you can tell from the hype video, there’s a new era underway with the Lions. This season has proved fans don’t have to settle for pathetic seasons.

The Lions can be competitive, win and compete to make the postseason. With a win Sunday night, the franchise will finish above .500 and possibly make the playoffs.

If that doesn’t give your soul a little jolt, I have to wonder whether or not you’re a real fan.

The Detroit Lions play the Packers Sunday night. A spot in the playoffs is potentially on the line. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

As a lifelong Detroit fan, I simply have to tip my cap to Dan Campbell. No matter what happens Sunday night, the team has seen a huge jump in his second year. Now, let’s see what the Lions can do against Aaron Rodgers and company.