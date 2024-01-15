Packed Ford Field Raps Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ In Majestic Video

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions fans truly put on a show Sunday night, and that includes rapping a hit Eminem song.

The Lions started their playoff run with an electric 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams. It was the first postseason for Detroit in more than 30 years, and the first of my lifetime.

What an incredible run the team has been on all season. Everyone has bought into what Dan Campbell is building, and that includes the fans.

The Lions opened the playoffs with a win over the Rams. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Lions fans rap Eminem song.

The Detroit faithful brought the heat Sunday night and didn’t hold back. Late in the first quarter, Michigan native Eminem hopped on the jumbotron to amp Ford Field up, and he was met with a roar of approval……that led to “Lose Yourself” being rapped by a packed stadium.

Check out the awesome moment below, and send your reactions to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

🔊 Over 65,000 fans singing Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at the Rams vs Lions game.🔥pic.twitter.com/4MzfxFI98n — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) January 15, 2024

I could watch videos of Lions fans celebrating the team’s first home playoff game in 30 years all day long.

The fans have had virtually nothing to celebrate since the team’s last home playoff game, and it seems like the franchise is cursed. The Lions had Barry Sanders, Calvin Johnson and Matthew Stafford, and yet, managed to accomplish nothing with any of them.

Arguably the most gifted running back and wide receiver in league history, and nothing. Now, there’s a new tone and conversation surrounding the team.

It’s all about winning and winning at the highest level possible. Fans have waited two generations for this kind of spark, and the fact the stadium was rapping “Lose Yourself” while hammering the Rams early in the game is just the cherry on top.

Lions fans rapped Eminem’s hit song “Lose Yourself” during win over the Rams. It was Detroit’s first playoff win in more than 30 years. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

How far can the Lions go from here? We’ll find out starting Sunday. Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.