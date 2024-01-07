Detroit Lions Fans Go Crazy As Offensive Lineman Dan Skipper Catches 4-Yard Pass

Videos by OutKick

Was there ever a doubt that the Detroit Lions were going to find a way to throw a pass to an offensive lineman in Week 18? Following the controversial eligibility-reporting 2-point conversion in their loss to the Cowboys that involved Dan Skipper and Taylor Decker, Dan Campbell knew one thing he had to do in the regular-season finale.

Prior to the game, the Detroit Lions official X account subtly poked fun at the controversy involving offensive linemen Skipper and Decker.

Of course, at some point in the game, Campbell was going to make sure that one of them reported as eligible and quarterback Jared Goff found him for a completion.

That’s exactly what happened in the middle of the third quarter. On a first-and-10, Skipper reported eligible. He lined up as a tight end, just behind the right tackle. Skipper started the play by blocking a Minnesota Vikings pass rusher.

But, after a few seconds, the eligible receiver slipped out into the flat. The play went for 4 yards to set up a second-and-6. You might never hear Detroit Lions fans cheer so hard for a 4-yard completion on first-and-10.

OK, so it’s difficult to tell if the play was actually designed for Skipper. Goff does look down the field at first. However, that could have been just to set off the dump to the offensive lineman.

The Vikings didn’t really pay much attention to Skipper, who was wide open. Credit to Vikings safety Josh Metellus, who took Skipper head-on to make the tackle.

Skipper is listed at 6’9″ and 330 pounds. Metellus, meanwhile, is just 5’11” and 207 pounds.

Dan Skipper of the Detroit Lions catches a pass against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Clearly, the Detroit crowd recognized the pass to Skipper as a subtle nod to the Week 17 controversy.

The Lions are having fun as they prepare for the first home playoff game in over 30 years.