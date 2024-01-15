Detroit Lions Fans Boo Matthew Stafford As He Runs Onto Field With Los Angeles Rams

Videos by OutKick

In one of the craziest twists of fate in the NFL this season, Matthew Stafford returns to Detroit for a playoff game. The quarterback who played 12 seasons for the Lions will make his first career postseason start at Ford Field. Except, he’ll do it as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s really crazy when you think about it that Stafford played 12 seasons for the Detroit Lions and the team never hosted a playoff game. That’s not all Stafford’s fault — the team hasn’t hosted a playoff game (until Sunday) since 1994.

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams runs onto the field prior to the playoff game against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Round at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Following the 2020 season, Stafford asked the Lions to trade him to a better team. Honestly, it made sense for both sides. Stafford wanted a chance to win a Super Bowl — which he did with the Rams the following season — and Detroit needed a change.

But, fans haven’t forgotten that the quarterback asked out of Detroit. Not only that, but now he stands in their way of winning their first playoff game since 1991.

With that as the backdrop, I give you Matthew Stafford running onto the field for the Los Angeles Rams prior to their Wild Card game against the Detroit Lions.

The boo birds rained down on Stafford from the Detroit Lions fans! That’s a little harsh. Stafford gave it his all for 12 years for a perpetually down-and-out franchise. He once won them a game after dislocating his shoulder.

Plus, the trade looks like it worked out for everyone involved. Jared Goff came to Detroit and helped the Lions win the division for the first time in 30 years.

But, Stafford is the enemy on Sunday night.

And you can’t show your enemy any mercy, right?