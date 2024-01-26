Detroit Lions Fan Tempts Fate By Getting Super Bowl Champions Tattoo Back In August

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions mega-fan Alex Chepeska thought this season would be different for the blue-collar team and decided to roll the dice, or should I say “get the ink” to prove it.

Back in August prior to the season even kicking off, Chepeska decided to get a Lions 2024 Super Bowl Champions tattoo for this season. And this wasn’t just a small tattoo that he got when he was drunk and put it on his ass or some place where no one would see it, my dude got a BIG one right dab smack on his arm for the whole world to see.

CHEPESKA GOT LIONS SUPER BOWL WINNING TATTOO IN AUGUST

“I’ve never been more sure of anything in my life,” Chepeska told CBS News Detroit before adding that “I knew they were doing it, it’s happening.”

Talk about a hell of a gamble (and a scar) for a team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl in its existence.

Anyone who is a sports fan can definitely relate to an extent. We all have definitely gone into a season screaming with our drunk friends, “This. Is. Our. Year!” only to be a Jets fan like myself and end up with Aaron Rodgers blowing out his Achilles on the first drive of the game. But at least I didn’t have to be reminded of this disaster of a Jets season every time I look into the damn mirror!

Detroit Lions fan Alex Chepeska got a Lions Super Bowl Champion tattoo before this season started. (Alex Chepeska: CBS News Minnesota)

IS THE TATTOO A JINX?

But Chepeska says he has faith in both the team and the direction of head coach Dan Campbell, who has been able to turn things around for the one-time laughable Lions.

“Last year, halfway through the season I think, I kind of fell in love with Dan Campbell and the whole organization which he has turned it into, after a lifetime of heartbreak,” Chepseka said.

I’d say ‘Act like you’ve been there before,’ but the thing is the Detroit Lions literally haven’t as they’ve never won a Super Bowl. Just ask Barry Sanders how he feels about that.

Lions fan is all in with a Super Bowl this year. (Alex Chepeska / CBS News Minnesota)

LIONS FACE THE 49ERS ON SUNDAY

Surely Chepeska knows though that if the Lions do end up losing that he will be blasted for jinxing the team. Just like stupid Tony Romo saying that a kicker has never missed a field goal only for them to miss a field goal, or a baseball announcer announce a perfect game only for it to be broken up the next pitch, getting a tattoo of something that hasn’t happened yet seems like it could be almost a dare to the football gods.

“There are a few haters out there, but mostly everyone’s been positive. The longer it goes the more people are getting on board,” Chepeska said.

That may be true now but if the Lions lose, Alex will see how quickly people can turn on someone despite them not not even doing anything to affect the game. However if they win, Chepeska will be a damn hero and could find himself in the Super Bowl Championship parade.

But they have to win it all first. And that starts Sunday in the NFC Championship game.