Detroit Lions Fan Brings Super-Stacked SandwichZilla To Ford Field; How Many Sandwiches Did He Stack?

How many sandwiches are too many to stack on a stick? One Detroit Lions fan pushed the boundaries of stackable sandwiches — bringing a tasty, vertical snack with him to Ford Field.

The Sandwich to End Them All premiered at Sunday’s Lions versus Buccaneers game.

MLive’s Taylor DesOrmeau caught SandwichZilla out in the wild. DesOrmeau shared a photo of the hungry Lions fan with what appears to be a dodeca-decker sandwich (12 individual sandwiches).

If a Scooby-Doo sandwich were real, it’d look just like this. And our only question here at OutKick Investigative Headquarters is … exactly how many sandwiches were stacked to create this perfect snack?

This Tower of Bread makes it almost impossible to gauge which ‘wich is which …

No matter what happens the rest of the Lions game, the most impressive thing I’ll see today might be this sandwich pic.twitter.com/IB9GvIWYTb — Taylor DesOrmeau (@TDesOrmeau) January 21, 2024

The Lions offense is stacking well against the stout Bucs defense, taking a 24-17 lead in the fourth, courtesy of a 31-yard score by Jahmyr Gibbs.

How many sandwiches did this Lions fan stack?

Drop your best guesses in the comments … best answer wins a sleeve of Dave’s Killer Bread (not guaranteed).

DETROIT, MI – JANUARY 21: Jared Goff celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)